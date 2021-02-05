As Opposition continues protest against farm laws, Lok Sabha adjourned till 6 pm

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 6 pm on Friday amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in support of their demand for the repeal of new farm laws. Opposition members began their protest soon after the House met at 4 pm.

They raised slogans and showed placards demanding the withdrawal of farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting across Delhi borders for over two months. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly told members to take their seats after the Question Hour started.

"Take your seats. Do not disrupt the House. The House is ready to discuss all the issues," he said. However, Opposition members continued their protest for the fourth straight day unabated.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on Thursday as Opposition members continued their protest over the new farm laws. With the Lok Sabha witnessing repeated adjournments for the past three days, leaders of different Opposition parties met the Lok Sabha Speaker and demanded a separate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address and the new farm laws. (ANI)

