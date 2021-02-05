Berlin welcomes Biden announcement on U.S. troops in Germany

The German government on Friday welcomed remarks of U.S. President Joe Biden who announced his administration would stop any planned troop withdrawals from Germany.

The deployment of U.S. troops in Germany is part of the European and Transatlantic security efforts, Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a regular news conference.

Biden said https://bit.ly/3tChhm7 on Thursday Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will be leading a review of U.S. forces. Germany has hosted tens of thousands of them.

