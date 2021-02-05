Two held with mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh in Mumbai

Two held with mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh in MumbaiPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 16:58 IST
Two persons were arrested with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2.4 lakh and cash to the tune of Rs 4lakh in the Lower Parel area of Central Mumbai, police said on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, the N M Joshi Marg police apprehended the two accused from M G Ahir Marg in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.
The police found 40 gm of mephedrone, valued at Rs 2.4lakh, and seized cash to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, which the accused had received after the sale of drugs, the official said.
The duo has been sent to police custody till February 9, he said, adding that further probe is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lower Parel
- Joshi Marg
- N M
- February9
- Ahir Marg
- Central Mumbai
ALSO READ
Association of Private Schools put up posters of 'no fees-no exams' outside schools in Moradabad
Muraleedharan meets UAE Minister of State, discusses strategic partnership
'Your continued faith in me has brought me to this moment', Harris credits her Indian mom
English lockdown is helping to relieve pressure on health system, education minister says
UN chief welcomes positive steps announced by Biden administration on migration, refugees