Two held with mephedrone worth over Rs 2 lakh in Mumbai

Two persons were arrested with mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 2.4 lakh and cash to the tune of Rs 4lakh in the Lower Parel area of Central Mumbai, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the N M Joshi Marg police apprehended the two accused from M G Ahir Marg in the early hours of Thursday, an official said.

The police found 40 gm of mephedrone, valued at Rs 2.4lakh, and seized cash to the tune of Rs 4 lakh, which the accused had received after the sale of drugs, the official said.

The duo has been sent to police custody till February 9, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)