Irish pubs entitled to lockdown insurance claims in case against FBD

Ireland's High Court ruled on Friday that four publicans insured by FBD are entitled to be indemnified for losses under lockdown-linked claims, in a test case that could have implications over 1,000 similar contracts. Irish pubs have been shut for large parts of the last 10-1/2 months due to COVID-19 restrictions that were toughest on bars that do not serve food.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:07 IST
Ireland's High Court ruled on Friday that four publicans insured by FBD are entitled to be indemnified for losses under lockdown-linked claims, in a test case that could have implications over 1,000 similar contracts.

Irish pubs have been shut for large parts of the last 10-1/2 months due to COVID-19 restrictions that were toughest on bars that do not serve food. They were only allowed trade for a total of two weeks and not permitted to open at all in Dublin. The latest lockdown imposed in late December was recently extended until March 5 and the government has indicated the hospitality sector will only be allowed reopen at a later date.

The court heard in October that FBD had sold the policy in question to around 1,300 publicans throughout Ireland, ranging from small rural pubs to larger urban bars. FBD estimated in July that the claims would cost 30 million euros ($36 million). In each of the four cases, FBD declined cover on the grounds that the imposed closure did not arise in consequence of an outbreak of COVID-19 on any of the plaintiffs' premises or within a 25-mile radius of the premises.

Judge Denis McDonald rejected that argument in a more than 200-page written judgment. He said the pubs may be indemnified for losses beyond the period of imposed closure until those losses cease or the indemnity period comes to an end. The ruling follows similar decisions by Britain's highest court last month and a French court last year.

The issue of quantifying the losses will be dealt with at a later date and the sides will agree on the next steps in court on Feb. 17, the judge said. Irish Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who as business minister has introduced a number of state supports to keep shuttered firms afloat, said on Twitter that the judgment "will be welcome news for small businesses across Ireland forced to close because of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8351 euros)

