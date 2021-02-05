Andhra Pradesh DGP presents award for 'Best Crime Detection' to 66 police personnel

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Friday presented the award for 'Best Crime Detection' to 66 police personnel for achievement in crime detection at the state's police headquarters at Mangalagiri. The State police department today presented the Award for Best Crime Detection. They were presented for the second and third quarters of 2020.

Vijayawada Assistant Commissioner of Police K Srinivasa Rao and team bagged the first position for crime detection in the second quarter of 2020. Madanapalle DSP K Ravi Manoharachary and team won second prize while Disha Women Police Station DSP A Lakshminarayana Rao and the team was awarded the third position in the second quarter.

Kovur Inspector G Ramarao and team won the first prize while Piler Urban Police Station Inspector A Sadiq Ali and team was selected for second prize for the third quarter of last year. Markapur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) K Chowdeshwari and team bagged the third prize.

Kasibugga Police Station Sub Inspector K Sirisha won DGP's commendation disc for her humanitarian act of carrying a body on her shoulders on February 1, 2021. The DGP presented the cash awards and merit certificates to the police personnel on the occasion and congratulated them.

A cash award of Rs 1 lakh was present to the winners of the first position, Rs 60,000 as second prize and Rs 40,000 to the officials who bagged the third position. These awards are constituted for encouraging best practices in crime detection and for enhancement of skills. Andhra Pradesh's Additional DGP CID PV Sunil Kumar and other officials were present at the award distribution ceremony. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)