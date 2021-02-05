Intruder being investigated at Joint Base Andrews, home of Air Force One

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:59 IST
The United States Air Force is investigating an intruder at Joint Base Andrews, the military facility in Maryland that is home to Air Force One, the aircraft that flies the president. "An unauthorized individual gained access to Joint Base Andrews," a base spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. "The incident is under investigation."

Joint Base Andrews is roughly 15 miles southeast of the White House in Washington, D.C. No information was immediately available about when the incident occurred or how close the individual got to the aircraft.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is leading the investigation into the incident, the statement said. OSI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more information.

