Left Menu

Litigant can’t be permitted to browbeat court by seeking bench of choice: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:00 IST
Litigant can’t be permitted to browbeat court by seeking bench of choice: SC

A litigant cannot be permitted to “browbeat” the court by seeking a bench of choice and merely because the order might not be in favour earlier cannot be a ground to seek recusal of a judge, the Supreme Court Friday said. The apex court observed this while dismissing an application seeking recall of its September last year order in which it had said that a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution was not maintainable for assailing the July 2018 verdict of a single judge of Karnataka High Court in a matter arising out of proceedings instituted under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005.

During the hearing on the application seeking recall of the September last year order, a bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah pointed to the applicant that her earlier plea seeking similar relief was already dismissed by the court.

When the bench told the petitioner that her second plea seeking similar relief was not maintainable, she sought recusal of Justice Chandrachud from hearing her application.

Justice Chandrachud was part of the two-judge bench which had passed the order on September 3 last year.

“We see no valid and good ground for recusal by one of us. Merely because the order might not be in favour of the applicant earlier, cannot be a ground for recusal. A litigant cannot be permitted to browbeat the court by seeking a bench of its choice,” the bench said.

“Therefore, the prayer of the applicant-­petitioner in person that one of us (D Y Chandrachud, J.) should recuse from hearing the present miscellaneous application is not accepted and the said prayer is rejected,” it said.

The bench noted that petitioner had filed an application earlier seeking recall of the apex court’s order of September 3 last year.

“That thereafter, once again, the applicant-­petitioner in person has preferred the present application for the very relief, i.e., for recalling of order dated September 3, 2020 which shall not be maintainable. Even otherwise, it is required to be noted that order dated September 3, 2020 was pronounced after hearing the applicant. As observed hereinabove, earlier interim application for recalling of order dated September 3, 2020 was dismissed and at that time also the applicant-­petitioner in person was also heard,” the bench said.

“In view of the above, the present application also deserves to be dismissed and is accordingly dismissed,” it said.

The top court in its September 3 last year order had made it clear that rights and remedies available to the petitioner under Article 136 of the Constitution, which deals with special leave to appeal by the apex court, to assail the high court verdict was left open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court seeks ED's reply on plea of Bush Foods's ex-MD for cancellation of NBW

A Delhi court Friday sought reply of the Enforcement Directorate ED on an application moved by Virkaran Awasty, former Managing Director of Indian company Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd BFOPL, seeking cancellation of non-bailable warrant NBW i...

Department to use R496 million to assist early childhood development

As part of relief measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on early childhood development ECD, Social Development will use R496 million to assist the sector, which is amongst the hardest hit.In a statement on Friday, the depa...

Soccer-Leipzig still in the dark over Liverpool game - club

RB Leipzig do not yet know where they will play their Champions League last-16 first leg against Liverpool on Feb. 16 with the club working on a number of options if German authorities refuse entry to the English club. Germany has banned al...

After a month, AQI 'satisfactory' in Ghaziabad, 'moderate' in Noida, Gurgaon & Faridabad

After a month, the air quality in Ghaziabad reached satisfactory level while it was recorded as moderate in Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon following a spell of mild rain in NCR, according to data issued by a government agency o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021