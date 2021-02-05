Over Rs two crore worth of drugs destined for Oz recovered

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI): Over Rs two crore worth ofdrugs meant to be smuggled to Australia and hidden in acoconut scrapper was recovered here, the Customs said onFriday.

Based on intelligence, officers of the Chennai AirCargo Customs intercepted an export consignment at the AirCargo Export Shed and recovered 24.5 kg of pseudoephedrin, anofficial press release said.

The consignment was destined for Australia, itsaid.

Pseudoephedrine is a sought-after chemical precursorin the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine, the releasesaid.

As per the shipping bill items, the cargo wasdeclared as kitchenware like coconut scrappers, electric ricecookers and non-stick pans that were packed in cartons andall of them were examined, the release said.

''On cutting open the carton containing the coconutscrapper, it was noticed that three small wooden boxes wereingeniously fitted into the frame of the scrapper. On openingthe boxes, a polythene bag containing white powder was foundconcealed in it. The powder was examined and it waspseudoephedrine,'' it said.

A total of 12 polythene bags containing 24.5 kg ofpseudoephedrine valued at Rs 2.45 crore were recovered andseized under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances) Act, 1985.

The exporter, a 43-year-old man, has been arrested inconnection with the incident.

