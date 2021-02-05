Left Menu

436 institutions shut over non-compliance of JJ Act in 2019-20: WCD Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:15 IST
As many as 436 child care institutions were closed between August 1, 2019 and August 1 last year over non-compliance of provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the women and child development ministry said on Friday.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani also said 46 complaints related to child exploitation, violence and sexual abuse in child care institutions (CCIs) were received by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights during the last three years, including the current year 2020-21.

Of the 46 complaints, the highest number (26) was received in the 2018-19, she said.

The highest number of complaints received between 2017 and 2021 were from Uttar Pradesh at 14, Irani said.

The ministry has asked states and union territories (UTs) to ensure regular monitoring and supervision of CCIs by district magistrate and deputy commissioners.

''An advisory has also been issued to the States/UTs recommending action to be taken in case of disruption to the life of children in case of any untoward incidence of abuse in CCIs,'' Irani said in her reply.

As per reports submitted by states and UTs, Irani said 436 institutions were closed on account of non-compliance of provisions of the JJ Act from August 1, 2019, to August 1, 2020.

The highest number of institutions have been shut in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka at 71 each followed by Jammu and Kashmir at 69 and Telangana and Kerala at 46 each, according to the data given by Irani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

