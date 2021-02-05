Left Menu

Opposition leaders not telling what is 'black' in the new farm laws, says Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that opposition has failed to point flaws in new farm laws and the opposition did not discuss provisions of these legislations during the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 19:39 IST
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. . Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that opposition has failed to point flaws in new farm laws and the opposition did not discuss provisions of these legislations during the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha. The minister, who also took part in the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's Address on Friday in the upper House, said opposition leaders have been calling the new farm laws "black" but did not say what was "black" in its provisions.

"As far as farm laws are concerned, I was in Rajya Sabha today and I noticed that no one is ready to say what is black in the 'black laws'. If you are protesting against the law, then discussion should be held on its provisions. Unfortunately, this is not happening," he said. "So, I have told all the leaders of the parties as well as farmers that the central government is ready for an open discussion," he added.

The Agriculture Minister said that the government had given a proposal to farmers. "We will talk with them (farmers) again after their proposal comes," he said. Eleven rounds of discussion have been held between the government and the protesting farmer unions. The government has said that it is willing to put the farm laws on hold for about 18 months.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

