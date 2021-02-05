Left Menu

Turkish court combines two cases against jailed philanthropist Kavala

"The prosecution seeks to create a certain perception by blending a number of conspiracy theories and accusations as if they were proving one another," Kavala told the court, adding the accusations were baseless. The overturning of the Gezi ruling will allow the "extension of the espionage charges which are collapsing" as well as the duration of his detention, Kavala, 63, said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-02-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 21:13 IST
Turkish court combines two cases against jailed philanthropist Kavala
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Turkish court on Friday ruled to combine the two cases against philanthropist Osman Kavala, who has been detained more than three years without conviction, after an appeals court overturned his acquittal in one of them. Immediately after he and eight others were acquitted last February in a case related to nationwide Gezi Park protests in 2013, Kavala was ordered jailed pending trial over charges related to a 2016 coup attempt. The acquittal verdict was also appealed.

Last month, the appeals court ruled to overturn the Gezi-related verdicts because some evidence was excluded and that it should be joined with the other case against Kavala. On Friday, the court handling the coup-related case agreed to the combination and rejected Kavala's request to be released, extending his detention since late 2017 by nearly four months.

Kavala is accused of espionage and attempting to overthrow the constitutional order in the coup-related case. He denies all charges. "The prosecution seeks to create a certain perception by blending a number of conspiracy theories and accusations as if they were proving one another," Kavala told the court, adding the accusations were baseless.

The overturning of the Gezi ruling will allow the "extension of the espionage charges which are collapsing" as well as the duration of his detention, Kavala, 63, said. Critics say Turkey's judiciary has been exploited to punish President Tayyip Erdogan's perceived opponents and that Kavala's case is symbolic of a crackdown on dissent. The president and his ruling AK Party say the courts are independent.

The European Court of Human Rights called for Kavala's release in late 2019, saying his detention aimed to silence him. The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers have repeatedly called on Turkey to implement the ruling. Kavala's lawyer Tolga Aytore told the court none of the witnesses had any information supporting the accusations.

"Whenever the prosecution process gets to a stage where (Kavala's) release is possible, we face something else. It is very upsetting that our justice system is getting used to this," he said. Some of the defendants in the Gezi trial were also acquitted in a previous case, meaning they will be tried for a third time over the 2013 protests. The first hearing in the retrial is scheduled for May 21. (Additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans and Jonathan Spicer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-NFL-Profile of the Kansas City Chiefs

Profile of the American Football Conferences Kansas City Chiefs, who play the National Football Conferences Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Founded 1959. Began play as the Dallas Texans as a charter member of the American ...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

ASEAN key market for Buddhist Tourism in India: Prahlad Singh Patel

The Union Minister of State for Culture Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel co-chaired the 8th Meeting of ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers meeting with Minister of Tourism of Cambodia H.E. Dr Thong Khon through video conferencing today. The Mee...

'People are hurting,' Biden says as jobs report spurs stimulus push

After weak jobs data showed the U.S. labor market recovery is stalling, President Joe Biden and his economic team on Friday hammered home the same message in meetings, interviews and television appearances Its time to get more money out to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021