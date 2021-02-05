Virginia lawmakers vote to repeal death penalty

Virginia lawmakers vote to repeal death penaltyReuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:15 IST
Lawmakers in Virginia voted on Friday to abolish the death penalty, sending the measure to Governor Ralph Northam who is expect to sign the bill into law, making his state the first Southern state to end capital punishment.
The state's Democratic-led House of Delegates voted 57-41 on a measure to end the practice. The Senate passed the measure earlier this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
