Left Menu

MP: Tractor carrying illegally mined sand hits police officer

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:41 IST
MP: Tractor carrying illegally mined sand hits police officer

A police inspector was injuredwhen the driver of a tractor carrying illegally excavated sanddrove the vehicle into him near Gwalior city in Madhya Pradeshon Friday, an official said.

Inspector Sudhir Singh Kushwaha was hospitalised andsix people were arrested in connection with the incident, saidDeputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Vijay SinghBhadoria.

Kushwaha had got a tip-off that tractors laden withsand mined illegally from the Chambal river were returning tothe city, he said.

''With a police team, he intercepted the tractors undera bridge near Jalalpura village. The driver of one of thetractors intentionally hit Kushwaha so that other vehiclescould escape,'' the deputy SP said.

But the police team foiled the plan and stopped allfive tractors, Bhadoria said.

''We also recovered two pistols and live bulletsfrom the accused,'' he added.

A case has been registered and further probe isunderway, the deputy SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to wrap up best week since U.S. elections

U.S. stocks rose on Friday with the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs as a smaller-than-expected rebound in the labor market last month highlighted the need for more government aid to shore up the economy. Stimulus talks, upbeat ea...

NFL-Chiefs eager to close out 'Run it Back' season with Super Bowl win

Run it back. Those three words formed the mantra the Kansas City Chiefs adopted this season in their bid to become the first team in 16 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions and position themselves as the NFLs next dynasty.The Chiefs, who...

Tomar defends farm laws in RS; 'death warrants' for farmers, says Cong MP

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asserted that the governments offer to amend the new farm laws to assuage farmers sentiments did not mean they had any flaws even as opposition parties demanded fresh legislations with one...

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council slams ex-Kerala CM's son for justifying conversion of church in Turkey to mosque

The Kerala CatholicBishops Council on Friday hit out at Chandy Oommen, son offormer Congress chief minister Oommen Chandy for allegedlyjustifying the conversion of Hagia Sophia church in Turkey toa mosque.Chandy Oommen, a youth congress lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021