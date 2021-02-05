MP: Tractor carrying illegally mined sand hits police officer

A police inspector was injuredwhen the driver of a tractor carrying illegally excavated sanddrove the vehicle into him near Gwalior city in Madhya Pradeshon Friday, an official said.

Inspector Sudhir Singh Kushwaha was hospitalised andsix people were arrested in connection with the incident, saidDeputy Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Vijay SinghBhadoria.

Kushwaha had got a tip-off that tractors laden withsand mined illegally from the Chambal river were returning tothe city, he said.

''With a police team, he intercepted the tractors undera bridge near Jalalpura village. The driver of one of thetractors intentionally hit Kushwaha so that other vehiclescould escape,'' the deputy SP said.

But the police team foiled the plan and stopped allfive tractors, Bhadoria said.

''We also recovered two pistols and live bulletsfrom the accused,'' he added.

A case has been registered and further probe isunderway, the deputy SP said.

