Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home

Three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hours-long standoff Friday, authorities said.

PTI | Highpoint | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:02 IST
Three North Carolina police officers were shot and wounded by a man who barricaded himself in a home in an hours-long standoff Friday, authorities said. The officers' injuries were not life-threatening.

High Point police Lt. Matt Truitt told reporters the standoff began after 11 p.m. Thursday when an officer on patrol heard gunshots and approached a house on foot where a man was seen with a rifle. The man, who's believed to live at the house, retreated inside and barricaded himself as more officers arrived, Truitt said.

“He ended up retreating back into the house, and we ended up having a barricaded subject,” Truitt said.

A tactical team arrived and surrounded the house. The man fired the rifle and hit three officers, Truitt said.

Truitt told reporters the standoff ended in the late morning but did not immediately offer further information about how it concluded. The suspect's name was not immediately released and police have said they believed no one else was in the home. Shortly before Truitt said the standoff was over, reporters from multiple news outlets reported loud bangs and more law enforcement vehicles speeding to the scene.

Truitt said the wounded officers were “doing well” and the wounds were not life-threatening. One officer needs surgery, he said.

