Hindu leader seeks boycott of bakery selling halal food; held

Kochi, Feb 5 (PTI): A leader of the Hindu Aikya Vedi, aHindu organisation, has been arrested for allegedly callingfor a boycott of a bakery selling halal food, police said onFriday.

The general secretary of the outfit R V Babu wasarrested and released on bail on the condition that heappears before the court on February 8, the police said.

''A case was registered on January 29 but since he hadnot appeared despite notice, we arrested him. He has beenreleased on bail on condition that he will appear before thecourt on February 8,'' they said.

Babu had through social media too urged the people toboycott the halal certification, they said.

Earlier last month, a group of Hindu Aikya Vediactivists had allegedly threatened a bakery owner inErnakulam district for an advertisement saying that halalfood was available there.

BJP state president K Surendran alleged that the policeregistered the case to appease Islamic fundamentalists.

''Has Kerala turned into an Islamic country to ban anyopinion on halal food? This is against the freedom ofexpression,'' he said.

