Left Menu

MPs must be role models for other public representatives: Vice President Naidu

Observing that the level of debate in Parliament and the image of the politicians in people's eyes are going down, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that MPs must be like role models for other public representatives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:21 IST
MPs must be role models for other public representatives: Vice President Naidu
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during book launch event on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Observing that the level of debate in Parliament and the image of the politicians in people's eyes are going down, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that MPs must be like role models for other public representatives. "Members of Parliament must be like role models for other public representatives in conduct. Nowadays, the level of debates sometimes gets undermined and the impression of politicians, particularly public representatives, is going down in eyes of people," Naidu said at a virtual event after releasing the book titled "Parliamentary Messenger in Rajasthan" authored by KN Bhandari.

"While the role of an MP, as you know, is limited only to recommending the works, it is also equally important for the MP to follow up with the authorities concerned to ensure that there are no bottlenecks in the timely execution of the projects and their fruits reach the people," he added. The book focuses on the health and education initiatives undertaken through the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) in Rajasthan from 2006 to 2018 on the recommendations of Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan.

Naidu called upon the people's representatives and governments to ensure that the development reaches the people without any delay, dilution or diversion. He urged parliamentarians to use Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds for 'Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojna' to develop villages as model villages. Noting that MPLAD Scheme aims at empowering people's representatives by enabling them to serve their constituents, Naidu said that since its inception in 1993, over 1,90,047,000 works have been completed and the scheme has helped in creating assets across the country.

"I have been informed that a sizeable amount of Rs.52,810 crores approximately been spent on MPLAD scheme since its inception in 1993. As a result, a total 19.47 crore works have been completed and the scheme has helped in creating assets across the country," he said. Praising Dr Abhishek Singhvi for his work as a lawyer and a parliamentarian, Naidu mentioned his many contributions, including as the cChairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice many years ago.

"I must say that Dr Singhvi presents a good example of the unexceptionable and spotless use of MPLAD funds. Such examples show that the MPLAD initiatives of schemes and ideas behind it are good and desirable; only abusers and distorters have given it a bad name. The achievements given in this book are truly impressive, which deserve to be emulated." Naidu said that the book ''Parliamentary Messenger in Rajasthan'' illustrates the power of doing public good through sound, targeted and efficient use of MPLAD funds and hoped that it will serve as a guide for all stakeholders involved in the developmental work under MPLADS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended for another two weeks- Bloomberg News

Germany is likely to extend its COVID-19 lockdown for another two weeks, Bloomberg reported httpsbloom.bg2MCO9dE on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.Officials in Berlin have concluded that its too early to lift the restri...

International Criminal Court rules it has jurisdiction over Palestinian Territories

The International Criminal Court ruled on Friday that it has jurisdiction over war crimes or atrocities committed in the Palestinian Territories, opening the door for possible investigations against the objections of Israel.Judges said thei...

Coca-Cola's South African bottler to increase black ownership stake to 20%

Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa CCBSA will increase the stake held by employees and black empowerment investors in the company to 20, it said on Friday, in a bid to meet merger conditions laid out by competition authorities. In 2014, the C...

Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.The announcemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021