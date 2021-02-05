Former Ohio police officer charged with murder in Black man's shooting death has $3 mln bond set

Former Ohio police officer charged with murder in Black man's shooting death has $3 mln bond setReuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 23:58 IST
A former Ohio police officer had $3 million bond set on Friday on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a Black man in December.
Adam Coy, 44, a 19-year-veteran of the Columbus police force, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday in the Dec. 22 killing of Andre Maurice Hill, 47. Coy, who is white, was responding to a nuisance call about car noise.
