Former Ohio police officer charged with murder in Black man's shooting death has $3 mln bond set

A former Ohio police officer had $3 million bond set on Friday on murder and other charges in the shooting death of a Black man in December.

Adam Coy, 44, a 19-year-veteran of the Columbus police force, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday in the Dec. 22 killing of Andre Maurice Hill, 47. Coy, who is white, was responding to a nuisance call about car noise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)