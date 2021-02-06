Palestinian foreign ministry says ready to cooperate with ICC investigation

Palestinian foreign ministry says ready to cooperate with ICC investigationReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 06-02-2021 01:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 01:09 IST
The finding by the International Criminal Court's judges on Friday that they have jurisdiction to hear a case in the Palestinian Territories is a "historic day for the principle of accountability," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said it was ready to cooperate with the ICC's prosecutor in the event an investigation was launched.
