U.S. intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's Houthis

U.S. intends to revoke terrorist designation of Yemen's HouthisReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 06:23 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told Congress he intends to revoke the designation of Yemen's Houthi movement as a terrorist organization, a State Department official said on Friday.
"Our action is due entirely to the humanitarian consequences of this last-minute designation from the prior administration, which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations have since made clear would accelerate the world’s worst humanitarian crisis," the official said.
