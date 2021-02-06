Left Menu

Congress appoints Nana Patole as new Maharashtra PCC chief

A day after Nana Patole stepped down as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, he was appointed the President of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 08:45 IST
Congress leader Nana Patole (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Nana Patole stepped down as Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker, he was appointed the President of Maharashtra Congress Pradesh Committee on Friday. The 57-year-old four-term MLA from Sakoli in Bhandara district replaces Balasaheb Thorat, who helmed state Congress for 18 months and is presently Maharashtra's revenue minister.

The party also announced the names of six working presidents and 10 vice presidents for Maharashtra. Congress in a release said former ministers Shivajirao Moghe, Chandrakant Handore, Arif Naseem Khan, Basavraj Patil and young MLAs Kunal Rohidas Patil and Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde are appointed as the new working presidents of MPCC.

The All India Congress Committee has also appointed 10 new vice-presidents in Maharashtra including- Shirish Madhukarrao Chaoudhari, Ramesh Ananda Rao Bagwe, Husain Dalwai, Mohan Joshi, Ranjit Pratap Kamble, Kailash Krishnaro Gorantyal, BI Nagarale, Sharad Aher, MM Shaik and Manik Motiram Jagtap. Congress has also made the changes in the parliamentary board in the state, and the new board consists of 37 members including-current MPCC president Nana Patole, outgoing president Balasaheb Thorat, former chief ministers of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and former cabinet ministers Milind Deora, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, among others.

"Party appreciates the contribution of outgoing PCC President Balasaheb Thorat and outgoing Working Presidents and Vice Presidents," Congress said. On February 4, Patole handed over his resignation to the deputy speaker Narahari Zirwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

