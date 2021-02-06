Left Menu

5 arrested for kidnapping doctor in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested five people in connection with the kidnapping a local doctor in Aligarh last month.

Kuldeep Gunawat, SP, Aligarh city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday arrested five people in connection with the kidnapping a local doctor in Aligarh last month. According to Kuldeep Gunawat, Superintendent of Police (SP), Aligarh city, one of the arrested needed money to marry his girlfriend and kidnapped the doctor to extort money.

"A doctor was kidnapped in Aligarh on January 28. He was rescued on January 30. We arrested a man named Anuj Chaudhary aka Annu, who led us to the other four arrests. The other four accused are Himachu Chaudhary aka Chini, Mohit Chaudhary, Anukalp Chauhan, and Ankit Shukla," said SP Gunawat. Mohit and Himanshu hatched the plan to kidnap the doctor and involved others in the plan. They initially demanded 20 lakh as ransom and later negotiated and reduced it to Rs 10 lakh. However, police managed to rescue the doctor without giving the ransom to the kidnappers, the police official said.

Police also seized the vehicle used for kidnapping, the mobile phone used for demanding ransom, along with weapons from the possession of the arrested. (ANI)

