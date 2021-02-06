Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over Rs 20

A 26-year-old road-side idli vendorwas allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at MiraRoad in Thane district following an argument over Rs 20,police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.

The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sellidlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side jointand told him that he owed them Rs 20. Soon, an argument brokeout and escalated into a scuffle, a police official said.

''The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell downand suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to anearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' he said.

His body was later sent for post-mortem, the officialsaid.

A case of murder was registered against the threeaccused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched asearch to trace the accused.