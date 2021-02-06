Left Menu

Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over Rs 20

A 26-year-old road-side idli vendorwas allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at MiraRoad in Thane district following an argument over Rs 20,police said on Saturday.The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sellidlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side jointand told him that he owed them Rs 20.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-02-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 10:50 IST
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over Rs 20

A 26-year-old road-side idli vendorwas allegedly killed by three unidentified customers at MiraRoad in Thane district following an argument over Rs 20,police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday morning, they said.

The victim, identified as Virendra Yadav, used to sellidlis. On Friday, three customers came to his road-side jointand told him that he owed them Rs 20. Soon, an argument brokeout and escalated into a scuffle, a police official said.

''The trio pushed the vendor, due to which he fell downand suffered head injuries. Other people rushed him to anearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead,'' he said.

His body was later sent for post-mortem, the officialsaid.

A case of murder was registered against the threeaccused at Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched asearch to trace the accused.

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit new peak on stimulus hopes, oil gains

- A gauge of global equity markets scaled a new record on Friday on investor expectations of further stimulus from Washington and economic revival hopes that also lifted crude oil prices to nearly 60 a barrel.MSCIs all-country world index, ...

Sino-Burmese rally against coup from Taiwan safe haven

Hundreds of people from Taiwans large Sino-Burmese community rallied in a Taipei suburb on Saturday to denounce the coup in Myanmar and express their support for detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Taiwan is home to around 40,000 people origi...

Jharkhand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Jharkhands COVID-19 tally rose to1,18,938 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection,an official said on Saturday.The states COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 asno new fatality due to the disease has been reported in thelast 24...

Abu Dhabi T10: Simmons, Powell steer Northern Warriors into finals

Northern Warriors power-hitters Lendl Simmons and Rovman Powell led their team into the final of the Abu Dhabi T10 final as the side defeated Team Abu Dhabi in the Eliminator. Displaying their stupendous power-hitting, Warriors downed Team ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021