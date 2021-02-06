Left Menu

Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-02-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 12:48 IST
Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister SJaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders ofIndia and China have held nine rounds of talks on the processof disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleyswill continue in future also.

Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far therewas no ''visible expression'' of the talks on ground.

''The disengagement talks, because it is a verycomplicated issue, because it depends on troops, you have toknow the geography (like) which position and what ishappening, this is being done by the military commanders,'' hesaid.

He was replying to a query on whether there would be anyministerial level talks between both the countries onskirmishes between troops of the Asian giants.

China and India are locked in a military standoff ineastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

The two countries have held several rounds of militaryand diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but nosignificant headway has been made so far.

''So, military commanders have held nine rounds ofmeetings so far.

We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, ina kind of situation where there is a visible expression ofthat on the ground,'' he said.

Jaishankar said he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singhheld parleys with their counterparts of China last year andagreed that they should disengage in some parts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Papua New Guinea reports three COVID-19 cases as infections rise

Papua New Guinea reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, the National Department of Health said, with infections on the rise in the southwestern Pacific nation of 8.8 million. The new cases, all in the National Capital Dist...

Gold, cosmetics seized at Mangaluru airport

Customs officials at the international airport here have seized24 carat gold weighing120.38 gm and valued at Rs 5.84 lakh from two passengers who arrived by a flight from Sharjah.Customs sources said the two, who had concealed the gold unde...

Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 per cent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media ...

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021