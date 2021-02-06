Nine rounds of military talks held with Chinese, will continue says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister SJaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders ofIndia and China have held nine rounds of talks on the processof disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and the parleyswill continue in future also.

Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far therewas no ''visible expression'' of the talks on ground.

''The disengagement talks, because it is a verycomplicated issue, because it depends on troops, you have toknow the geography (like) which position and what ishappening, this is being done by the military commanders,'' hesaid.

He was replying to a query on whether there would be anyministerial level talks between both the countries onskirmishes between troops of the Asian giants.

China and India are locked in a military standoff ineastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

The two countries have held several rounds of militaryand diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but nosignificant headway has been made so far.

''So, military commanders have held nine rounds ofmeetings so far.

We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, ina kind of situation where there is a visible expression ofthat on the ground,'' he said.

Jaishankar said he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singhheld parleys with their counterparts of China last year andagreed that they should disengage in some parts.

