Left Menu

Nine rounds of military talks held with the Chinese, will continue: Jaishankar

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:10 IST
Nine rounds of military talks held with the Chinese, will continue: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said senior military commanders ofIndia and China have held nine rounds of talks on the processof disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh and theparleyswill continue in future also.

Addressing reporters in Vijayawada, he said so far therewas no ''visible expression'' of the talks on ground.

''The disengagement talks, because it is a verycomplicated issue, because it depends on troops, you have toknow the geography (like) which position and what ishappening, this is being done by the military commanders,'' hesaid.

The minister was replying to a query on whether therewould be any ministerial level talks between both thecountries on skirmishes between troops of the Asian giants.

China and India are locked in a military standoff ineastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

The two countries have held several rounds of militaryand diplomatic talks to resolve the face-off, but nosignificant headway has been made so far.

''So, military commanders have held nine rounds ofmeetings so far.

We believe some progress has been made, but it is not, ina kind of situation where there is a visible expression ofthat on the ground,'' he said.

Referring to the parleys he and Defence Minister RajnathSingh held with their respective chinese counterparts lastyear in Moscow, Jaishanakar said it was agreed that thereshould be disengagement in some points.

''Right now the military commanders are talking and theywill continue to talk,'' he said.

On the recent union budget, he said there has been asignificant additional outlay for the Defence, both in thefinancial year as well as capital expenditure.

The minister said there is an 18 per cent increase in thecapital expenditure which, according to him, is the highestduring the past 15 years.

During the COVID-19 induced lockdown last year,Jaishankar noted that as many as four million Indians strandedabroad were brought back by operating 17,000 flights.

The workers who came back from gulf countries during theCOVID-19 pandemic have now started returning, which is a goodsign, he added.

Explaining the salient features of the budget, he said itindicates the way between the ''COVID-19 recovery and Economicrecovery''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known arrest of a foreign national since coup

Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Myanmars Aung San Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew the governme...

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

With vaccination drive against COVID-19 gathering steam across the world and restrictions on movements easing gradually, many millennials are keen on taking an international holiday this summer, according to a survey.Things are looking up f...

Awe-inspiring to see 'The White Tiger' being embraced by people worldwide: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday penned an emotional note for the love and acceptance her Netflix film The White Tiger has received.Based on author Aravind Adigas 2008 novel of the same name, the movie started streaming on Netflix from Jan...

If central govt does not resolve farmers' issue soon, agitation will spread across country: Cong leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI.

If central govt does not resolve farmers issue soon, agitation will spread across country Cong leader and CM Bhupesh Baghel to PTI....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021