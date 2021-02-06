Left Menu

Kolkata Police arrests five persons from Jharkhand for online fraud

The Kolkata Police sleuths havearrested five persons from Jharkhands Jamtara district forallegedly duping a man on the pretext of updating KYC detailsfor his account with a private payment bank, a senior officersaid on Saturday.Based on a complaint lodged last month, the citypolice team apprehended the five on Friday from theirresidences in the neighbouring state, he said.The man, a resident of Jorabagan area of the city,alleged that a person called him pretending to be an officialof the payment bank and requested him to update his KYCdetails.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:25 IST
Kolkata Police arrests five persons from Jharkhand for online fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kolkata Police sleuths have arrested five persons from Jharkhand's Jamtara district for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of updating KYC details for his account with a private payment bank, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged last month, the citypolice team apprehended the five on Friday from theirresidences in the neighboring state, he said.

The man, a resident of the Jorabagan area of the city, alleged that a person called him pretending to be an official of the payment bank and requested him to update his KYCdetails. The victim claimed that he has lost Rs 2.82 lakh after downloading an application on his mobile phone, the officer said.

''The complainant got an SMS on his mobile phone for updating his KYC details. Subsequently, he got a call from a person who claimed to be an employee of the private bank. He was asked to submit the documents,'' he said.

The Kolkata resident downloaded the app on his mobile phone and shared the code giving remote access to his mobile phone to the fraudster, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath

Researchers report how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States. The Great Recession of 2007-2009 exacerbated socioeconomic inequities experienced by racial and ethnic minorities and those without co...

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known arrest of a foreign national since coup

Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Myanmars Aung San Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained, the first known arrest of a foreign national since the Feb. 1 military coup that overthrew the governme...

52% millennials keen on international holiday this summer: Survey

With vaccination drive against COVID-19 gathering steam across the world and restrictions on movements easing gradually, many millennials are keen on taking an international holiday this summer, according to a survey.Things are looking up f...

Awe-inspiring to see 'The White Tiger' being embraced by people worldwide: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday penned an emotional note for the love and acceptance her Netflix film The White Tiger has received.Based on author Aravind Adigas 2008 novel of the same name, the movie started streaming on Netflix from Jan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021