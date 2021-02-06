Kolkata Police arrests five persons from Jharkhand for online fraud

The Kolkata Police sleuths have arrested five persons from Jharkhand's Jamtara district for allegedly duping a man on the pretext of updating KYC details for his account with a private payment bank, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged last month, the citypolice team apprehended the five on Friday from theirresidences in the neighboring state, he said.

The man, a resident of the Jorabagan area of the city, alleged that a person called him pretending to be an official of the payment bank and requested him to update his KYCdetails. The victim claimed that he has lost Rs 2.82 lakh after downloading an application on his mobile phone, the officer said.

''The complainant got an SMS on his mobile phone for updating his KYC details. Subsequently, he got a call from a person who claimed to be an employee of the private bank. He was asked to submit the documents,'' he said.

The Kolkata resident downloaded the app on his mobile phone and shared the code giving remote access to his mobile phone to the fraudster, the officer added.

