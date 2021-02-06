Left Menu

Maha: assistant town planner held for taking Rs 20 lakh bribe

Updated: 06-02-2021
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)has nabbed Assistant Town Planner of Kolhapur city inMaharashtra for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh forextending an official favour, an official said on Saturday.

The assistant town planner had demanded a bribe ofRs 45 lakh from the complainant, who is chairman of a yarnmill, for carrying out government valuation of the land of thefacility, he said.

The accused was held at the office of Joint DistrictRegistrarin Kolhapur on Friday while accepting Rs 20 lakh,the official said.

The mill, situated at Jangamwadi in Hatkanagle town inKolhapur district, was liquidated by authorities, followingwhich its chairman was directed to get the valuation of theland done, and the issue was pending with the concernedAssistant Town Planner.

The accused had initially demanded Rs 45 lakh from thecomplainant, but later agreed to accept Rs 20 lakh for doingthe land valuation, he said.

A case was registered against the accused, theofficial said, adding that further investigation is underway.

