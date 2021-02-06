Left Menu

Spanish police arrest gang accused of trafficking migrants across Mediterranean

Migrants were charged 2,000 euros ($2,400) each to make the journey across the Mediterranean in speedboats. The gang is also suspected of transporting hashish from Melilla to Andalusia in southern Spain, the Civil Guard and National police forces said in a statement.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:45 IST
Spanish police arrest gang accused of trafficking migrants across Mediterranean
Eight members of a gang suspected of trafficking migrants from Spain's North African enclave of Melilla to the Spanish mainland have been arrested, police said on Saturday. Migrants were charged 2,000 euros ($2,400) each to make the journey across the Mediterranean in speedboats.

The gang is also suspected of transporting hashish from Melilla to Andalusia in southern Spain, the Civil Guard and National police forces said in a statement. Those arrested were Spanish and Moroccan nationals. Two other suspects were under investigation.

Police seized three speedboats, 335 kg of hashish, 17 vehicles, and seven mobile phones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

