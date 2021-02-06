Militants attack security forces, CRPF personnel injured J-K's Chanapora
Militants opened fire at the road opening party ROP of the CRPFs 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav received injury in his foot during the attack.The injured constable has been taken to a hospital.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:43 IST
Militants attacked a security forces team in Chanapora area of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring a CRPF personnel, an official of the paramilitary force said. Militants opened fire at the road opening party (ROP) of the CRPF's 29th battalion at Chanapora locality here, CRPF PRO O P Tiwari said.
He said constable Manoj Kumar Yadav received injury in his foot during the attack.
The injured constable has been taken to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off and a search have been launched to nab the attackers, he said.
Further details are being ascertained, Tiwari said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tiwari
- Chanapora
- CRPF
- Manoj Kumar Yadav
- Jammu
ALSO READ
RJD's Shivanand Tiwari slams Nitish Kumar's move to make 'anti-govt' posts a cybercrime
Manoj Tiwari to start donation drive for Ram temple in Ayodhya
Induction of Sukhoi paved way for strengthening maritime security in southern peninsula: Amit Tiwari
SC stays defamation proceedings against BJP's Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta
SC stays order summoning BJP MP Manoj Tiwari & others on defamation complaint by Manish Sisodia