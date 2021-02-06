Left Menu

Iran top diplomat urges Biden to return to nuclear deal

If a hardline president is elected, this could further jeopardize the deal. “Time is running out for the Americans, both because of the parliament bill and the election atmosphere that will follow the Iranian New Year,” Zarif said in an interview with Hamshahri newspaper published on Saturday Iran’s new year begins on March 21. The parliament, dominated by hardliners, passed the legislation in December that set a two-month deadline for an easing of sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 17:54 IST
Iran top diplomat urges Biden to return to nuclear deal
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Iran's foreign minister urged Washington to act fast to return to the nuclear accord, pointing out that legislation passed by parliament forces the government to harden its nuclear stance if U.S. sanctions are not eased by Feb. 21. Mohammad Javad Zarif also referred to elections in Iran in June. If a hardline president is elected, this could further jeopardize the deal.

"Time is running out for the Americans, both because of the parliament bill and the election atmosphere that will follow the Iranian New Year," Zarif said in an interview with Hamshahri newspaper published on Saturday Iran's new year begins on March 21.

The parliament, dominated by hardliners, passed the legislation in December that set a two-month deadline for an easing of sanctions. President Joe Biden's administration is exploring ways to restore the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with major world powers but that was abandoned in 2018 by former President Donald Trump, who restored sanctions.

Iran retaliated by breaching the terms of the accord in a step-by-step response. Last month, it resumed enriching uranium to 20% at its underground Fordow nuclear plant - a level it achieved before the accord. Biden has said that if Tehran returned to strict compliance with the pact, Washington would follow suit and use that as a springboard to a broader agreement that might restrict Iran's missile development and regional activities.

Tehran has insisted that Washington ease sanctions before it resumes compliance, and ruled out negotiations on wider security issues. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Iran on Friday in a virtual meeting with his British, French and German counterparts as the group weighed how to revive the deal.

"The more America procrastinates, the more it will lose … it will appear that Mr. Biden's administration doesn't want to rid itself of Trump's failed legacy," Zarif said in the interview. "We don't need to return to the negotiating table. It's America that has to find the ticket to come to the table," he added.

On Monday, Zarif hinted at a way to resolve the impasse over which side moves first, by saying the steps could be synchronized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

Libyas parallel eastern administration on Saturday welcomed Fridays announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Its qualified statement of suppo...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Press conference copies after the end of play on day one of the first Test between India and England in Chennai.Report of ISL match between Odisha FC and ATK Mohun Bag...

Tunis police block off city centre as thousands protest

Police locked down a large area of central Tunis on Saturday, blocking roads as thousands of protesters, backed by the countrys powerful labour union, gathered in Tunisias biggest demonstration for years. The rally was held to mark the anni...

Farmers' 'chakka' jam' protest draws response in Punjab, Haryana, Raj; Scattered demonstrations in other states

Protesters on Saturday blocked several key roads in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, while scattered demonstrations were held in several other states during a three-hour chakka jam called by the farmer unions agitating against the Centres new...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021