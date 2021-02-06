Left Menu

Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

Its qualified statement of support - leaving scope to oppose the move later - illustrates the challenges that may face the U.N.-led efforts to find a political solution to a decade of chaos, division and violence. Libya has been split between east and west since 2014, with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and a rival administration in Benghazi backed by Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA).

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 06-02-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 18:38 IST
Libya power brokers welcome accord but challenges lie ahead

Libya's parallel eastern administration on Saturday welcomed Friday's announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved. Its qualified statement of support - leaving scope to oppose the move later - illustrates the challenges that may face the U.N.-led efforts to find a political solution to a decade of chaos, division and violence.

Libya has been split between east and west since 2014, with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and a rival administration in Benghazi backed by Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA). On Friday, participants in U.N. talks in Switzerland voted on a new presidency council and government head to oversee the run-up to national parliamentary and presidential elections planned for December.

Losing candidates in the vote - including the eastern-based parliament head Aguila Saleh and western-based interior minister Fathi Bashagha and defence minister Saleh Namroush - have made public statements of support for the new government. Under rules agreed by the Libyan talks participants picked by the U.N. to represent the country's rival political currents, the new prime minister, Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, has three weeks to form a new government and present it to the parliament.

The parliament split in 2019 as a group of lawmakers broke off, making any agreement by a full quorum difficult. If it does not ratify the new government, however, the U.N. talks participants have agreed that they have the power to do so themselves. The parliament had opposed the formation of the GNA, appointing its own parallel eastern-based administration under Abdullah Thinni. He said on Saturday his administration would not stand down until a full parliamentary assembly approved the new government.

Haftar, who was appointed army chief by the eastern-based parliament, did not issue an immediate statement. However, his general command headquarters said it welcomed the agreement and called for all to help reaching the December elections. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which both backed Haftar during the war, and Turkey, which supported the GNA, have all publicly voiced support. The U.N. has previously said those foreign powers broke an arms embargo on Libya that they had publicly endorsed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned m...

Budget will help realise aim of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Yadav

The Union Budget 2021-22, which was tabled on February 1, will help achieve the aim ofAatmanirbhar Bharat and strengthen the agriculture sector, senior BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav said on Saturday.Yadav met representatives of various trade a...

Proposal sent to Centre for opening Sainik School at every divisional headquarters: UP govt official

Uttar Pradesh government has sent a proposal to the Centre for opening Sainik Schools in all the divisional headquarters of the state, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.At present, there are 31 Sainik Schools being operated by the D...

Over 56 lakh people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, no serious AEFI: Health ministry

Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.Of the 56,3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021