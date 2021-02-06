Farmer stir: Police examining footage of R-Day violence, social media posts from foreign countries

Delhi Police on Saturday said they are examining the footage of violent incidents that took place during the farmers' tractor rally against the new farm laws on Republic Day, adding that the Cyber Cell is investigating videos and others material being uploaded and posted on social media from foreign locations. Speaking to ANI on the 26 January violence, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer Chinmoy Biswal said, "We are examining the videos and footage that has come as evidence with the help of advanced forensic software. Our team is working to get clear pictures of the rioters. Our next step will be to identify these people."

However, Delhi Police said that they have issued pictures of 50 people on February 5 so that they can be identified. Police have announced rewards leading to the arrest of those who have been identified, PRO said.

Our teams have continued their surveillance. They will be arrested soon, he added. While talking about videos and other materials being uploaded from foreign locations on farmers' issues, PRO said, "The objectionable videos are being examined by Cyber Cell."

He further said that the cyber-world has no boundaries; things can be uploaded from anywhere, adding that investigation goes forward by locating their coordinates. The Cyber Cell is working on it. Delhi Police on Friday wrote a letter to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly-enacted farm laws. (ANI)

