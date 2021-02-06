Left Menu

President inaugurates museum celebrating life & achievements of General Thimayya

PTI | Madikeri | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:02 IST
President inaugurates museum celebrating life & achievements of General Thimayya
The President said the museum has preserved special aspects of the extraordinary character and contribution of one of the finest soldiers in the Army's history. Image Credit: ANI

A museum celebrating the life of former Army Chief General Kodandera Subayya Thimayya, housing a variety of antique weaponry and war relics, was inaugurated on Saturday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

''Sunny Side'', the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya, who served as the Chief of Army Staff from1957 to 1961, has been renovated and converted into the museum here in Karnataka's Kodagu district.

The President said the museum has preserved special aspects of the extraordinary character and contribution of one of the finest soldiers in the Army's history.

''The memorabilia at 'Sunny Side', once the residence of General Thimayya, highlights the sterling features of our brave forces,'' Kovind observed.

''District Kodagu has the honour of having enriched our Armed Forces with stalwarts like General Thimayya and Field Marshal Cariappa. I am sure that this museum will inspire our youth to carry forward the legacy of General Thimayya,'' he said.

A statue of the General from Kodagu in uniform greets as one enters the museum, which also showcases a slice of Indian military history.

To guide the visitors, there is a first-person narration, explaining the articles and artefacts kept there.

Reflecting on the humility of the great son of the soil of Kodagu, or the erstwhile Coorg, there is a picture showing him riding a Lambretta scooter.

There is also a mural showing Field Marshal ClaudeJohn Eyre Auchinleck, who was a British Army Commander during the Second World War, coming down to ''Sunny Side'' to meet General Thimayya.

The museum also acknowledges the contribution of General Thimayya's siblings, including two of his brothers, who too were Army officers, and his wife Nina, who was bestowed with 'Kaiser-e-Hind' award in recognition of her work in public service.

Key attractions on the premises of this war memorial include a battle tank, one of those used by the Army during the war with Pakistan in 1971.

Decades-old arms and ammunition, Army guns and rifles and a decommissioned MiG-21 fighter jet, besides a collection of artwork featuring the valour of soldiers on the battlefield, books and articles are among the things on display.

''General Thimayya is the pride of Kodagu and the memorial museum aims to retell the life-story of the General in an inspiring manner,'' a local official said.

The President also paid his respects at the war memorial.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat was among those present at the inauguration.

Earlier, Kovind visited Talacauvery, the origin ofthe river Cauvery, in the district and offered a special 'Pooja'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Filling of Ethiopia's Renaissance Dam in July threatens Sudan's security - minister

Sudan is of the view that any unilateral step to fill Ethiopias Renaissance Dam in July would pose a direct threat to its national security, Sudanese Irrigation and Water Resources Minister Yasser Abbas said on Saturday.Sudan also proposes ...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start with a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday.The visitors raced into a commanding 21-point lead by halfti...

Akashvani Music Festival named after Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The prestigious Akashvani Music Festival has been renamed after Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Saturday.He made this announcement at a Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Centenary Comm...

Akali leader Satwant Kaur Sandhu passes away at 80

Veteran Akali leader Satwant Kaur Sandhu passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday. She was 80. She had been a two-time minister and a five-time legislator from Chamkaur Sahib. Punjab Chief Minister Amari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021