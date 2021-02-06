Nagaland administers pulse polio drops to 1.53 lakh children

Nagaland administers pulse polio drops to 1.53 lakh childrenPTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:04 IST
Over 1.53 lakh children between 0-5 years of age have been administered pulse polio drops in Nagaland during a recent drive, a health official said on Saturday.
Left out children were immunised in the house-to-house drive that began on January 31, State Immunisation Officer DrRitu Thurr said.
''All the districts recorded 100 per cent coverage of estimated children in the 0-5 age group,'' he said.
