Nagaland administers pulse polio drops to 1.53 lakh children

Over 1.53 lakh children between 0-5 years of age have been administered pulse polio drops in Nagaland during a recent drive, a health official said on Saturday.

Left out children were immunised in the house-to-house drive that began on January 31, State Immunisation Officer DrRitu Thurr said.

''All the districts recorded 100 per cent coverage of estimated children in the 0-5 age group,'' he said.

