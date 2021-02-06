Left Menu

MP cop flees with rifle, accuses superiors of harassment

PTI | Guna | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:06 IST
MP cop flees with rifle, accuses superiors of harassment

A police constable fled with arifle and ammunition in Guna in Madhya Pradesh after accusingsuperiors of harassing him with a slew of cases, includingunder the SC/ST Act and molestation, officials said onSaturday.

Neeraj Joshi, who was on duty at the EVM strongroom inthe district collectorate, escaped with an INSAS rifle and 15bullets on Friday evening, and five teams have been formed tonab him, said Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh.

A video of Joshi accusing his superior officers ofharassment and deliberately filing cases against him, due towhich he had become a ''baghi'' or rebel, went viral on socialmedia.

Joshi named some officers in the video and has alsomentioned a bribe demand by one of them over a notice servedon him.

Queried on the video and the allegations, the SP saidJoshi should have sought redressal through established rulesand service forums.

Another video, purportedly showing Joshi firing, isbeing verified, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

