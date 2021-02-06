Man kills himself in de-addiction centre in Haryana

Man kills himself in de-addiction centre in HaryanaPTI | Ambala | Updated: 06-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 21:33 IST
A 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Shahpur village near Ambala Cantt on Saturday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Sultan Singh, a resident of Chhapra village, they said. Singh was admitted to the de-addiction centre by his family on Friday.
An employee of the centre found Singh hanging from the window of the bathroom and informed the authorities concerned, police said.
He was immediately taken to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.
Police added that investigation into the incident is underway.
