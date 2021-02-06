New U.S. stand on Yemen war can be 'step towards correcting past mistakes' - Iran

New U.S. stand on Yemen war can be 'step towards correcting past mistakes' - IranReuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:00 IST
Iran's foreign ministry said on Saturday a new U.S. stand on the Yemen war can be a "step towards correcting past mistakes", after President Joe Biden said this week Washington was ending its support for a Saudi Arabia-led military campaign in Yemen.
"Stopping support ... for the Saudi coalition, if not a political maneuvre, could be a step towards correcting past mistakes," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by state media.
Biden said on Thursday that the more than six-year war, widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, "has to end." He also named veteran U.S. diplomat Timothy Lenderking as the U.S. special envoy for Yemen in a bid to step up American diplomacy to try to end the war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration
Saudi Arabia expects 'excellent relations' with Biden administration
Saudi Arabia in talks with vaccine companies to provide vaccines to Yemen, Africa - finance minister
EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to get AstraZeneca shots in about a week from India
EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia to get 3 mln AstraZeneca shots in about a week from India