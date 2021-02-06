Nitish fondly remembers ADRI founder Shaibal Gupta

Noted academician Shaibal Gupta, who died last month, was fondly remembered on Saturday with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recalling him as go-to man for knowing about Bihar.

Gupta, who founded Asian Development Research Institute(ADRI) at Patna, breathed his last on January 28 in the state capital after a prolonged illness.

The condolence meeting was attended by prominentpersonalities of International repute that included- nobellaureate economist Amartya Sen, renowned academic Lord MeghnadDesai, former foreign secretary Muchkund Dubey and Dr A A Haiamong others.

Both Sen and Desai participated via video-conferencing.

Participating in the condolence meeting organised at a city hotel here, Kumar said Gupta was a noted economist andsociologist who immensely contributed in the development ofthe state.

''He always worked for Bihars development. We used to take his advise on important issues,'' Kumar said while speaking on the occasion virtually.

The state government started the tradition of presentingits economic survey from 2008, Kumar said adding that Guptacooperated hugely in getting the report prepared.

Gupta was also part of the Raghuram Rajan committee whichthe UPA government had formed in 2013 following the stategovernments sustained movement for according special statusto Bihar.

''Whenever any person- be it foreigner or a journalist-wanted information about Bihar, they would certainly discuss it with Shaibal Gupta jee,'' the CM said.

Talking about prohibition which was implemented in the state in 2016, Kumar said ADRI came out with a survey report showing how liquor ban had benefitted the people.

In the report, it was said the consumption of milk increased following the enforcement of prohibition in the state, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)