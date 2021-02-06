Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports 477 new COVID-19 cases

Tamil Nadu reported 477 new COVID-19 cases, 503 recoveries and three deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu reported 477 new COVID-19 cases, 503 recoveries and three deaths on Saturday, according to the state health department. With that, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have mounted to 8,41,326 including 4,417 active cases and 8,24,527 total recoveries.

The death toll in the state by coronavirus has escalated to 12,382 including the new deaths. India on Saturday registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative COVID-19 tests, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU). The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country has crossed 56 lakhs. (ANI)

