Maha: Yavatmal man wanted for 4 murders held in Thane

A man from Yavatmal wanted for fourmurders, including one committed while out on bail, was nabbedby Thane Crime Branch after being on the run for over twoyears, an official said on Saturday.

After getting a tip-off that Virendra Ashok Kolhe(31), resident of Patipura in Yavatmal, was hiding in Kalyan,a police team arrested him, said Crime Branch Bhiwandi unitsenior inspector Ashok Honmane.

''He is accused of three murders that took place in2014, 2015 and 2018 in Yavatmal. He was out on bail in 2018and committed a fourth murder. He was working in a garage inKalyan all this while,'' he added.

