Andhra govt offices receive bomb threat call, turns out to be hoax
Two government offices at Nidadavole town of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday received a bomb threat call but it turned out to be a hoax, police said.ANI | West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 06-02-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 23:54 IST
Two government offices at Nidadavole town of West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday received a bomb threat call but it turned out to be a hoax, police said. "Higher officials at Eluru said that Tehsildar and Sub-registrar offices in Nidadavole town received a bomb threat call today noon," Nidadavole sub-inspector Jagadeeswara Rao told ANI over the phone.
"We immediately rushed bomb squads to those offices. The offices were thoroughly checked. There are no bombs," Rao said. "The call was a hoax. Attempts to trace out the caller are on," he added. (ANI)
