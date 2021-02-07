Union budget focuses on spending to boost economic growth, strengthen health sector: Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasadon Saturday said the central budget for 2021-22 fiscal hasfocused on spending to build infrastructure and boost theeconomic growth of the country.

Stating that the budget was historic as it waspresented in the backdrop of the COVID-19 challenges, he saidUnion Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised on thehealth sector and increased its allocation by 137 per cent.

Prasad said the budget should be seen in the contextof the COVID-19 pandemic and the announcement of Rs 27 lakhcrore Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme.

The Centre has increased the budgetary outlay forhealth and wellbeing to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore from anestimated allocation of around Rs 94,000 crore in the currentfiscal.

He also said the allocation of Rs 64,180 crore forAtma Nirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana will help open new criticalcare hospitals and medical facilities across the country.

The Union IT and Communication minister mentioned thatthe budget focused on providing safe drinking water,cleanliness and addressing the issue of malnutrition.

The government has also allocated Rs 35,000 crore forCOVID vaccination programme, he said, adding the financeminister made it clear that the Centre will provide more fundif required.

Keeping in mind the importance of safe drinking waterto make people healthy, he said the government has allocatedRs 2.87 lakh crore to the Jal Jeevan Mission.

This will help universal water supply in all 4,378urban local bodies with 2.86 crore household tap waterconnections.

Asserting that the Narendra Modi government iscommitted to the development of farmers and also to doubletheir income, Prasad said the budget has arranged fordisbursement of Rs 16.05 lakh crore as farm loan.

The government has provided Rs 5.54 lakh crore forcapital expenditure as against the allocation of Rs 4.21 lakhcrore in the current fiscal.

Prasad was accompanied by legislator Arun Kumar Sinha,BJP's state headquarters in-charge Suresh Rungta and otherleaders at the press meet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)