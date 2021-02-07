UAE says it's committed to working with US to reduce regional tensions-state news agency

The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister affirmed his country's commitment to working closely with the Biden administration to reduce regional tensions during a phone call with the United States' special envoy for Iran, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

In the phone call with special envoy Rob Malley, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed "the UAE's commitment to strengthening relations and working closely with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to reduce regional tensions, (and) start a new dialogue," WAM reported.

