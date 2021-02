National news schedule for Sunday, February 7 -Coronavirus and vaccination updates NATIONAL -Developments regarding farmers' protest-Virus and vaccine updates-Political briefings NCR -Stories related to farmers' protest-Union minister Piyush Goyal to address press conference at Delhi BJP office NORTH -BKU leader Rakesh Tikait to address mahapanchayat in Charkhi Dadri, Nuh-Elections for chairperson's post in civic bodies in 20 districts-UP CM to visit Ayodhya to review development work -Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in Lucknow EAST -PM Narendra Modi's engagements in Assam, West Bengal-TMC rally in Nabadwip in West Bengal-TMC presser in Kolkata WEST -Union Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate medical college in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district and meet Union Minister Shripad Naik in Goa hospital-Union minister Giriraj Singh in Goa to address PC at Raj Bhawan at 10 am -Union Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to address press conference in Raipur at 12 pm -AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to address poll rally at Bharuch in Gujarat at 11:30 am PTIDV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)