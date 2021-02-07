Man who drove expensive car to supply drugs held in Mumbai

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a man who allegedly used to supply drugs while traveling in a high-end car in Mumbai, an NCB official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday nabbedIbrahim Mujawar, a resident of suburban Jogeshwari, and seized100 gm of MD, a banned synthetic stimulant, he said.

A high-end car was also seized, the official said.

Based on the information provided by Mujawar, his associate Asif Rajkotwala, from whom he allegedly used to source the drugs, was also nabbed, he said.

Mujawar used an expensive car to supply drugs to high-profile customers, the official said.

The NCB also recovered a small quantity of charas fromRajkotwala, the official said.

The two were working together for the last one year, he said.

Cases under charges of attacking police personnel and attempt to murder were already registered against Mujawar at local police stations, the official said, adding that he was currently out on bail in such cases.

