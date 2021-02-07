Left Menu

Man wanted for killing Delhi Police constable held after brief exchange of fire

A 30-year-old man, wanted for allegedly killing a Delhi Police constable last year, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.Mohammand Hassan, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district, had been absconding for the last five months after robbing and killing constable Manish Yadav in September last year, they said.Hassan, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, had been changing hideouts in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP since the incident.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 19:55 IST
Man wanted for killing Delhi Police constable held after brief exchange of fire

A 30-year-old man, wanted for allegedly killing a Delhi Police constable last year, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.

Mohammand Hassan, a resident of Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, had been absconding for the last five months after robbing and killing constable Manish Yadav in September last year, they said.

Hassan, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, had been changing hideouts in Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, UP since the incident. He But had been residing in Delhi for last one month, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said, ''Hassan was arrested on Friday after a brief exchange of fire when our team received inputs that he would come from Wazirabad on a Yamaha superbike and would go towards Usmanpur to commit a crime in the area.'' One semi automatic pistol of .32 bore and three live cartridges were recovered from Hassan. Four empty shells and the motorcycle were also seized, he said.

On September 7 last year, Hassan along with three other associates had waylaid constable Yadav in UP's Baghpat district, while he was travelling to his village on his bike from Delhi, police said. The accused had threatened Yadav and had asked him to hand over his belongings. When Yadav resisted, Hassan and his associates had shot him and robbed him off Rs 20,000 and other articles including his identity-card, the DCP said.

Yadav was severely injured and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment, he said.

Hassan is involved in 15 other criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, assault, criminal intimidation among others in Delhi and UP, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre trying best to reduce fuel prices, but onus also on state govt: Irani in Rajasthan

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the Centre is trying its best to reduce fuel prices and the Rajasthan government should also do its part.While the Centre is trying its best to reduce the fuel prices, the Ashok Gehlot government i...

As minister, I was against power projects on Ganga, its main tributaries: Uma Bharti

BJP leader Uma Bharti Sunday said the Uttarakhand flood tragedy triggered by a glacier burst is a matter of concern as well as a warning, and added that as a minister she had spoken against having any power project on the Ganga and its majo...

U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60K should get stimulus checks

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn 60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White Houses proposed 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The exact details of how it shou...

Couple severely hurt in cylinder blast-fire in Thane high-rise

A couple was severely injured in acylinder blast-fire in a high-rise in GB Road area of Thanecity, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place around 1015pm on Saturday inthe couples 21st floor flat and the two were rescued byfirefig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021