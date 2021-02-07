Left Menu

Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal

Biden nodded.Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US in 2018 from the atomic deal, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Biden has said he will seek to revive the deal, but insisted that Iran must first reverse its nuclear steps, creating a contest of wills between the nations.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 08-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 23:50 IST
Iran: US must lift sanctions before it lives up to nuke deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

Iran's supreme leader on Sunday urged the United States to lift all sanctions if it wants Iran to live up to commitments under its nuclear deal with world powers, state TV reported, but President Joe Biden says the US won't be making the first move.

"If (the US) wants Iran to return to its commitments, it must lift all sanctions in practice, then we will do verification … then we will return to our commitments," state TV quoted Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as saying, in his first comments on the matter since Biden took office.

Biden rejected the idea in a "CBS Evening News" interview taped Friday and airing Sunday. He was asked if the US will lift sanctions first in order to get Iran back to the bargaining table. "No," Biden replied. He was then asked if Iran has to stop enriching uranium first. Biden nodded.

Former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US in 2018 from the atomic deal, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Biden has said he will seek to revive the deal, but insisted that Iran must first reverse its nuclear steps, creating a contest of wills between the nations. "This is the definitive and irreversible policy of the Islamic Republic, and all of the country's officials are unanimous on this, and no one will deviate from it," Khamenei added Sunday, reiterating Iranian leaders' previous remarks that the US must ease its sanctions before Iran comes back into compliance. The supreme leader, 81, has the final say on all matters of state in Iran and approved the efforts at reaching the nuclear deal in 2015. In response to Trump's so-called "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, the country began to gradually violate its atomic commitments, and threatened further provocations in a bid to increase its leverage and get Biden to prioritize a return to the deal as he moves to dismantle Trump's legacy. Biden has signed a series of executive actions that reverse course on a wide range of issues, including climate change and immigration.

Following the killing last December of an Iranian scientist credited with spearheading the country's disbanded military nuclear program, Iran's parliament approved a law to block international nuclear inspectors later this month — a serious violation of the accord. Iran also has begun enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels and said it would experiment with uranium metals, a key component of a nuclear warhead. The country has announced its moves and insisted that all breaches of the pact are easily reversible. Tehran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

Odd News Roundup: Dog sent off for invading pitch at Serbian friendly and Police size $60 million of bitcoin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine after trial showing limited protection

South Africa will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its immunisation programme while scientists advise on the best way to proceed, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday.Mkhize was speaking after trial data showed the AstraZene...

Husband, in-laws booked for woman's death in fire in UP's Chitrakoot

A case of dowry death has been registered here against the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old woman, who died in a fire under mysterious circumstances, police said on Sunday.SHO of Bargarh police station Raviprakash said Sapna 27 suffered...

Chicago mayor cites 'tentative agreement' to reopen schools

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday that a tentative agreement has been reached the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nations third-largest school district. Under the possible deal, whi...

Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maines most famous writer.Stephen Kings foundation covered the USD 6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students participating in Farwell Elementar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021