MP: Cops bust gang selling firearms, arrests eight persons

Police on Sunday claimed to havebusted a gang involved in the illegal sale of arms andammunition with the arrest of eight persons, and seized 30locally-made firearms and 75 live bullets from them.

Based on a tip-off, the police first held Badal SinghKewat (44) and recovered a pistol and a bullet from him inBhopal, a police official said.

''Thereafter, we arrested other accused from differentdistricts of the state in this connection,'' additionalsuperintendent of police (crime branch, Bhopal) Gopal Dhakadtold reporters.

The other accused are Manoj Singh (35), Gajendra Singh(24), Gyan Singh (42), Golu Ahirwar (19), Gagan Rajput (27),Anand Sharma (46) and Dipak Rajput (27), he said.

''We have seized five pistols, two revolvers and 23other locally-made firearms from them. The gang used to sellarms in different parts of the state. After arresting theaccused, we have launched a hunt to nab the gang's kingpin,''Dhakad added.

