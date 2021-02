Hundreds join third day of anti-coup protests in Myanmar

Hundreds of anti-coup protesters marched in Myanmar's biggest city of Yangon on Monday on the third day of street demonstrations against a coup a week ago in which the army detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A group of saffron-robed monks marched in the vanguard of the protest with workers and students. They flew multicoloured Buddhist flags alongside red banners in the colour of Suu Kyi's National league for Democracy (NLD), witnesses said.

"Release Our Leaders, Respect Our Votes, Reject Military Coup," said one sign. Many protesters wore black. (Editing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

