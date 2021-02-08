Left Menu

Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra (foot march) from Achampet in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.

ANI | Nagarkurnool (Telangana) | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 09:55 IST
Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers
Congress' Revanth Reddy started 'Padayatra' from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra (foot march) from Achampet in Telangana's Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.

Speaking at a public meeting he urged the people to participate in the 'Chalo Hyderabad' padayatra and asked them to walk to Hyderabad amid slogans of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of Delhi since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 4,535 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 4,535 to 2,288,545, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Monday.The reported death toll rose by 158 to 61,675, the tally showed....

Congress' Revanth Reddy starts padayatra from Achampet to Hyderabad in support of protesting farmers

Congress MP Revanth Reddy on Sunday started a padayatra foot march from Achampet in Telanganas Nagarkurnool district to Hyderabad in support of the protesting farmers.Speaking at a public meeting he urged the people to participate in the Ch...

3.5 magnitude earthquake hits Punjab's Bathinda

A low-intensity earthquake of 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale occurred in Bathinda, Punjab on Monday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology NCS. According to the NCS, the quake took place at 648 am, 100 kilometers south-west o...

Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79. Also Read Thailand says COVID-19 vaccinations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021