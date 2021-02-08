Left Menu

Myanmar police fire water cannon at Naypyidaw protesters

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyidaw used water cannon on Monday against protesters demonstrating against a coup a week ago when elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was detained, video from the scene showed.

Police fired the water cannon in brief bursts against a group of the thousands of protesters who had gathered. The video showed some protesters appeared to have been hurt when they were knocked to the ground.

Police appeared to stop using the water cannon after protesters appealed to them, but the demonstration continued.

